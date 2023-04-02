Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 12,940 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Logitech International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Logitech International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $58.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.11. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $78.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.