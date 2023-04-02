Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 19,000 Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,477,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BOX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,937,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,636,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,751,000 after purchasing an additional 508,869 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 293,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 535.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $34.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. BOX had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at $36,601,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,026 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.