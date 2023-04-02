Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus decreased their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $207.46 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $656.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

