Toth Financial Advisory Corp Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,594 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 200,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.5 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $472.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.57 and its 200 day moving average is $507.41.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

