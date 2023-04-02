Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.01 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.