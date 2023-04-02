Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2,154.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.29 and its 200-day moving average is $217.33. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

