Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $979,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.97% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 265.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Performance

BIB stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $67.31.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.