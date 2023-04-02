Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $319,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $449.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.49. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $457.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,273. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

