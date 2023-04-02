Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $459.81 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

