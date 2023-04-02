Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Modine Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after buying an additional 573,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,614,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,771,000 after buying an additional 104,463 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

