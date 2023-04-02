Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc acquired 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,274 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $237,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,365 shares in the company, valued at $51,249,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

