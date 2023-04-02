Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 110 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $11,896,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 57.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.47.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $167.86 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

