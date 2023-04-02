Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 7,430 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 917.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $52.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

