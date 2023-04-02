Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,471 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 15.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.67 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

