Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $104.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $90.66. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.