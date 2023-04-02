Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $246.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $246.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $235.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

