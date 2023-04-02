Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on the stock.

BBOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 172.50 ($2.12).

BBOX opened at GBX 139.90 ($1.72) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.40 ($3.09). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 147.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.70. The firm has a market cap of £2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -2,187.50%.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Brown purchased 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,906.70 ($18,315.15). 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

