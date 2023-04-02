Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS TTBXF opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.