Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Sells $110,000.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Doak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00.

Trupanion Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $42.89 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a one year low of $36.14 and a one year high of $99.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.