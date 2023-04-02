TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U) Trading Up 1.7%

TSE:QBTC.U (TSE:QBTC.U – Get Rating) shares were up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$30.38 and last traded at C$30.29. Approximately 12,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.78.

TSE:QBTC.U Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TSE:QBTC.U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSE:QBTC.U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.