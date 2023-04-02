TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.57

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.49. TSS shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 22,800 shares changing hands.

TSS Trading Up 5.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.73.

About TSS

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment consists of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

