Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,416 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 293,888 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $38,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.