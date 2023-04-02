Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Performance

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 million, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Ultralife by 0.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 486,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ultralife by 3.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.