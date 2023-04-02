UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
UniFirst Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $176.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.44. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $205.59.
UniFirst Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 22.63%.
Insider Transactions at UniFirst
In other news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total transaction of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 520.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 187.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 328.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.
