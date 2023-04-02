Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $51.93 on Thursday. Unilever has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 49,515 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in Unilever by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

