Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
UVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised Universal Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.
Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance
In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,386,775.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth $97,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Insurance
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
