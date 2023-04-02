Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Purchases $783,358.30 in Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $783,358.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 621,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,537.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 6,282 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $42,340.68.

Universal Technical Institute Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:UTI opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.73 million, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 18.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTI. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 108,760 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,409,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 86,905 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

