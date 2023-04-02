Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $13.74.
About Valley National Bancorp
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.