Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Cut by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

