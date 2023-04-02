Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 591.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 365.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG stock opened at $230.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.64. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $283.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

