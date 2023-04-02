VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $211.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.95.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,472 shares of company stock worth $13,989,097 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3,177.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 259,726 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in VeriSign by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,076,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,003,000 after buying an additional 233,031 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.