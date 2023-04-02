Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,776,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,070,000 after buying an additional 2,366,649 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

