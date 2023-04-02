Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,843 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $71.69 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.04, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WELL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

