Veriti Management LLC Buys 2,324 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,733 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at $52,742,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 46,173,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,149,000 after buying an additional 5,232,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,052,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,813,000 after buying an additional 2,166,479 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $20,914,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,182,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 989,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB opened at $10.21 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

