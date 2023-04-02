Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,773 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 27,800.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,436. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Up 1.6 %

HPQ opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

