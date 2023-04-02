Veriti Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AVB stock opened at $168.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.21. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

