Veriti Management LLC Has $515,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE SPG opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $138.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

