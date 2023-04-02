Veriti Management LLC Has $570,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $62.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.68%.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.