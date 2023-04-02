Veriti Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,609,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,459,000 after buying an additional 93,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,736,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,107,000 after buying an additional 102,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $119.73.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

