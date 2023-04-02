Veriti Management LLC Trims Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TLK opened at $27.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

