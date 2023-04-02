Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $973,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC opened at $94.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

