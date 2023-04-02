Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $545.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $546.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $519.95 and its 200 day moving average is $466.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.