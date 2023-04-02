Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Globant by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $164.01 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $144.71 and a 52 week high of $276.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.93 and its 200 day moving average is $173.10.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.11.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

