VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $979,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

VICI Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.