Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) versus Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Financial Survey

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) and Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Victrex and Eurofins Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Victrex
|$419.28 million
|4.38
|$100.16 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Eurofins Scientific
|$7.95 billion
|1.62
|$925.89 million
|N/A
|N/A
Eurofins Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Victrex
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Eurofins Scientific
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1.60
Victrex currently has a consensus price target of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.42%. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Victrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Victrex is more favorable than Eurofins Scientific.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Victrex and Eurofins Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Victrex
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Eurofins Scientific
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
Victrex has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Victrex beats Eurofins Scientific on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Victrex
Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.
About Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Gilles G. Martin in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
