Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) versus Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Financial Survey

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) and Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Victrex and Eurofins Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Victrex alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victrex $419.28 million 4.38 $100.16 million N/A N/A Eurofins Scientific $7.95 billion 1.62 $925.89 million N/A N/A

Eurofins Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eurofins Scientific 2 3 0 0 1.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Victrex and Eurofins Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Victrex currently has a consensus price target of $21.40, suggesting a potential upside of 1.42%. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Victrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Victrex is more favorable than Eurofins Scientific.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Victrex and Eurofins Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victrex N/A N/A N/A Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Victrex has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Victrex beats Eurofins Scientific on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victrex

(Get Rating)

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. The company was founded on February 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

About Eurofins Scientific

(Get Rating)

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Gilles G. Martin in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.