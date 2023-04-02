VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) PT Lowered to $1.25 at Alliance Global Partners

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VIQ Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ VQS opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VQS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at $800,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

