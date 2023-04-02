Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 85,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 112,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 15.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $180,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $207,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

