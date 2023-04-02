Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,704 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

V opened at $225.46 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.58 and a 200-day moving average of $209.81.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

