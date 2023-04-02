Warburg Research Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €13.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFQ. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($21.08) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.05) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of ETR:SFQ opened at €11.75 ($12.63) on Thursday. SAF-Holland has a one year low of €5.98 ($6.43) and a one year high of €12.52 ($13.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.14 and a 200-day moving average of €9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $533.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

