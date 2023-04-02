Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €108.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance
Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €83.42 ($89.70) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is €69.62 and its 200 day moving average is €54.13. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52 week high of €105.25 ($113.17). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24.
About Shop Apotheke Europe
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.
